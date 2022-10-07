Ambulance crash in Pike County leaves one dead, two injured

by Alabama News Network Staff

A single-vehicle crash involving an ambulance leaves one person dead and two others injured.

The crash happened on U.S. 231 three miles south of Brundidge.

State troopers say the driver of the ambulance, 70-year-old Robert Parrish, suffered a medical emergency while driving before the crash occurred. Parris was pronounced dead on the scene, but his cause of death was later determined to be unrelated to the collision.

Two others on board, a patient and a paramedic, were both injured in the crash.

The patient was taken to Flowers Hospital in Dothan for treatment. The paramedic was taken Southeast Alabama Medical Center also in Dothan for treatment.

The accident is still under investigation at this time.