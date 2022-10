Elderly & Disabled Waiver

(Alabama Medicaid Waiver Program)

by Janae Smith

Homemaker, personal care, respite, adult day care, case management, and home delivered meals are provided through the Elderly and Disabled Medicaid Waiver Program. Services are available for elderly and disabled persons, regardless of age, who are medically eligible for nursing home admission but would prefer to remain in their homes. Financial guidelines apply.

To find out more information click Here