Very Warm Friday, Cooler Weekend, Rain Finally Returns to Forecast

by Ryan Stinnett

WARM FALL FRIDAY: Tons of sunshine again today and it will be our warmest day of the week with upper 80s in the forecast this afternoon. However, a couple of cold fronts will pass through the state the next 24 hours, but with little moisture to work with, there will be some clouds, but no rain. These front will deliver much cooler air for the upcoming weekend. The cooler air arrives Saturday as the high drops into the 70s with a brisk north wind at times. Sunday morning will be our coolest morning with lows down in the 40s. Sunday will be sunny and gorgeous with highs staying in the 70s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Another delightful evening for high school football games across the state tonight; the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from the 70s into the 60s.

Auburn travels to Athens tomorrow to take on the Georgia bulldogs (2:30p CT kickoff)… the sky will be sunny; about 75° at kickoff, falling to near 70° by the final whistle.

Tomorrow night Alabama hosts Texas A&M (7p CT kickoff) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa; the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from 65° at kickoff into the 50s by the fourth quarter. A perfect night for football

IN THE TROPICS: Tropical Depression Twelve has become a remnant low and is no more. Now we have Tropical Depression Thirteen in the Caribbean which will become Julia sometime this weekend.

The center of Tropical Depression Thirteen was located near latitude 12.0 North, longitude 70.4 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 15 mph, and a generally westward motion is expected to continue through Sunday. On the forecast track, the cyclone is expected to move near the coast of northwestern Venezuela and the Guajira Peninsula of Colombia this morning. The system is then forecast to move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea through Saturday, pass near San Andres and Providencia Islands Saturday night, and approach the coast of Nicaragua on Sunday morning.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected for the next 12-24 hours, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today. After that, a faster rate of strengthening is likely, with the system expected to become a hurricane by Saturday night as it approaches San Andres and Providencia Islands. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).

NEXT WEEK: No real change in the pattern with sunny pleasant days and clear cool nights through midweek. However, by Thursday and Friday, the models are coming into better agreement about another cold front that should move through the area and it should at least bring scattered showers back to Alabama for the second half of next week. Highs next week will be in the 80s, while lows will be in the 50s and 60s, which are pretty close to average for mid-October in Alabama.

Have an incredible Friday!!!

Ryan