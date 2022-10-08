Montgomery Man Charged in Hit-and-Run That Killed Pedestrian

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged a man in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian.

Police say 24-year-old Vipul Patel of Montgomery has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death. He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Police say at about 8:30PM Monday, October 3, a pedestrian was hit on Wetumpka Highway near Brooks Road. The drive left the scene before officers arrived.

The pedestrian has been identified as 26-year-old Robert Swindle of Montgomery. Police say after the driver left the scene, Swindle was hit by other vehicles.