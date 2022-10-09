Dry Start to the Week; Rain Returns Wednesday

by Riley Blackwell

SUNDAY: Sunday has been very similar to what we saw yesterday, with plentiful sunshine and dry conditions. Temperatures have been below average once again, with the majority of the area hovering in the 70s. A High Pressure is off to our west, and that’s kept the dry air funneling in. For tonight, lows are expected to be in the mid 40s once again. Montgomery actually saw 43° for our low last night! We will also have mostly clear skies.

MONDAY: Not much change for Monday, as temperatures are going to be around 80°. There will be some passing clouds, but overall the day will be calm. Conditions will still be mostly dry.

WEEK AHEAD: After several weeks of dry conditions, things will be changing this week! For the start of the week up until Tuesday, we will have mostly sunny skies. Dew points will begin to rise slightly, as well as temperatures. Come Wednesday, and we have a cold front arriving. This cold front will actually have some moisture with it, so our rain chances will be rising. There is a chance for a VERY low end severe weather risk, but that chance will remain very low. There is a slight chance of rain Thursday on the back side of the front, but conditions will calm down by the weekend, with temps back in the 70s.