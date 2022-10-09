Macon County Deputy Injured in Overnight Wreck

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Macon County Sheriff’s deputy has been injured in an overnight wreck on Interstate 85.

According to Macon Co. Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, two sheriff’s patrol vehicles were hit.

Lee says deputies were assisting ALEA with traffic control when the crash occurred. He says ALEA is investigating the three-car crash that closed the northbound lanes of I-85 near Shorter for several hours late Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Lee says Sheriff Andre Brunson will issue a statement later on the crash and the condition of the injured deputy, whose name hasn’t been released. She was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to Lee.