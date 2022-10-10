Alabama Broadcasters Association Virtual Job Fair: October 17-21

by Alabama News Network Staff

If you think the only job at a television station is in front of the camera, you’re missing some great opportunities! The broadcasting industry in Alabama is thriving and offers exciting career opportunities in many area, including advertising sales, promotions, news, business administration, engineering and more.

You can learn more about these career opportunities by visiting the Alabama Broadcasters Association’s Virtual Job Fair beginning October 17 and running through October 21 at broadcastersvirtualjobfair.com.

This job fair will provide information about positions available in the broadcast industry as well as specific positions here at Alabama News Network. You’ll have the opportunity to apply for great jobs online and begin your career in Alabama’s exciting broadcast industry.