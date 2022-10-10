Mainly Sunny Tuesday, But Rain Returns Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Monday was another picture-perfect fall day across central and south Alabama. Morning low temperatures were very cool for this time of year, in the 40s in most locations. Sunshine was abundant all day, with highs in the 70s to low 80s. High temperatures were also below normal for October 10th. Although, temperatures trend warmer Tuesday. Although, Monday night still looks quite cool for this time of year. Lows range from the upper 40s to low 50s with a clear sky.

Tuesday remains mostly sunny, but temperatures trend warmer as winds shift easterly from northerly. High temperatures range from the low to mid 80s. Tuesday night lows only fall into the 60s, while clouds increase and winds turn to the southeast. The southeast wind continues Wednesday, increasing humidity enough to fuel at least scattered showers and storms during the day. Storms form in advance of a cold front, which pushes through Alabama Thursday.

Rain and storms remain possible Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Rain tapers and some sunshine returns Thursday afternoon, as a burst of drier air arrives behind the front. Thursday night lows fall into the 50s with a clearing sky. Friday looks sunny or mostly sunny with highs in the 70s to near 80°. Friday night lows may fall into the 40s.

The weekend looks dry with some sunshine once more. Saturday looks mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Saturday night lows fall to near 50°. Sunday looks partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s. Sunday night lows fall into the low and mid 50s. A small chance for rain returns next Monday in advance of another front. The front may cool temperatures considerably next Tuesday and Wednesday.