The National Faith & Blue Weekend Conclusion

by Teresa Lawson

National Faith and Blue weekend concluded tonight… with a panel of Montgomery Police and community leaders. The National Faith and Blue weekend is designed to help make the process easier.

The National Faith & Blue Weekend encourages safer communities by connecting law enforcement officers and local residents. In it’s third year this Faith based organization sponsors a weekend full of fun events geared toward finding common ground with law enforcement and individuals This year’s weekend ended with a panel to discuss the issues facing our city.

The panel met with the community tonight to answer resident’s questions and to discuss concerns focusing on policing issues in Montgomery. Bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community is important especially in a city like Montgomery. City leaders say organizations that encourage communication is appreciated.