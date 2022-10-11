$1,000 Reward Offered in Montgomery Murder Case

by Glenn Halbrooks

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward in the hopes of solving a man’s murder in Montgomery.

Montgomery police are looking for the person who shot and killed Adarius Felder on September 9 at the Midtown Oaks Apartments in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road.

Police need help finding two females who are considered persons of interest. Investigators say the two females used Felder’s EBT card shortly after his murder. Those females are urged to contact the Montgomery Police Department immediately.

If you have any information regarding identity these two females or the murder of Adarius Felder, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.