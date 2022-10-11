Rain & Storms Ahead

by Shane Butler

Our rather dry weather pattern is finally coming to an end Wednesday. A frontal boundary heads our way along with a couple rounds of rain and storms. The first batch will move into the area early Wednesday and move eastward. The second round will come through along the frontal boundary and exit the area late Wednesday into early Thursday. Some of the storms could be strong and possibly severe. The main threat will be damaging winds up to 60 mph. If we do see a severe storm, it’s more likely to be over extreme west Alabama. The rainfall potential from this system will depend on your location. Areas west of I-65 could see 2-3 inch rainfall while eastern areas pick up 1-2 inches. Not all will see as much but this is the best shot at rain we’ve seen in quite a while. We trend drier late week and the early half of the weekend. Another front heads our way Sunday into Monday. This system could possibly bring another round of rain our way. In the mean time, break out the rain gear for Wednesday.