Court: Hyundai Supplier in Alexander City Must Stop “Oppressive” Child Labor Law Violations

by Alabama News Network Staff

The U.S. Department of Labor says it has a federal court order to stop a Hyundai supplier from using child labor at its plant.

The order is to stop SL Alabama from using children as young as 13 to work at its plant in Alexander City. The company, which employs 650 people, makes headlights, rear lights and side mirrors for Hyundai an Kia.

As Alabama News Network reported back in August, the company told the Reuters news service that it had used an outside recruiting company, which it says hired the underage workers. The company said it was cooperating fully with the investigation.

The Labor Department says SL Alabama engaged in what it calls “oppressive” child labor by using children under 14 and by using those under 16 in a manufacturing position.

The court order says the company can’t ship any goods made in violation of child labor laws.

The company has to provide better training over three years and must discipline or fire those who broke the law.

It also has to pay a fine of more than $30,000.