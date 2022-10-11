Mainly Sunny Tuesday, Rain And Storms Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Tuesday looks like another nice day for central and south Alabama. Many locations, west of I-65 especially, saw plentiful sunshine during the morning. However, a deck of low clouds moved across eastern Alabama. Some locations, including Montgomery, saw an overcast sky for an hour or two. However, most of this cloud-cover eroded by noon. The rest of Tuesday looks mostly sunny on average, and warmer than Monday, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Clouds increase Tuesday night, and temperatures remain much milder, with lows in the 60s. Showers and storms appear likely Wednesday. Rain may become scattered about early in the day, with showers and storms likely during the afternoon. Additional rain appears possible Wednesday night into early Thursday morning in advance of a cold front. Rain amounts appear substantial, with area totals of half of an inch likely.

Although, some locations may pick up an inch of rain or more, depending on where the heaviest rain and storms occur. Rain tapers off Thursday morning, and the afternoon looks rain-free with a clearing sky. A burst of cooler and drier fall air arrives behind a cold front Thursday afternoon. Thursday afternoon temperatures only warm into the 70s to low 80s. Lows fall into the 50s Thursday night.

Friday looks mostly sunny or sunny with highs in the 70s to near 80°. Friday night lows fall into the 40s. While no rain falls in Alabama Friday evening, it looks rather cool in the stands for Friday night football games. Saturday looks mostly sunny with highs in the 70s to low 80s. Saturday night lows fall to near 50°. Sunday may become partly cloudy, but remains rain-free with highs in the low to mid 80s.