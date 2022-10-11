Pay It Forward: Gwenita Ponder of Montgomery

by Ellis Eskew

Gwenita Ponder receives the Pay It Forward award for all she does for others.

“She’s actually God’s gift to people and when I say that she is God’s gift to people, she don’t meet no stranger at all so that’s her heart,” said her nominator Evetta Gaston Noble.

Ponder helps to take the elderly to doctors appointments and goes to the grocery store for them.

“She’s always giving, she never misses a beat. If you ask her, she is going to give it or she’s gonna make a way. It’s just like she gives, gives, gives, so I had to do this to pay it back to her because she gives a lot,” said Noble.