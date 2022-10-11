Sunny Warm Tuesday; Rain and Strong Storms Return Tomorrow

by Ryan Stinnett

WARMER TUESDAY: After another chilly morning, we are seeing a big warm-up across Alabama as temperatures will surge into the mid 80s this afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine most of the day, but clouds should begin to increase today. Tonight, expect increasing clouds and it will not be as cool with temperatures only falling into the 60s.

RAIN FINALLY RETURNS: An approaching front will bring rain and storms back to Alabama tomorrow. A few stronger storms are possible and we note the SPC has included much of Alabama in a low end “marginal risk” of severe thunderstorms tomorrow evening.

Some of the stronger storms tomorrow could produce gusty winds and maybe some small hail, but this is not a major severe weather threat. Rainfall amounts should be in the 1/2 inch to an inch range and these are the best rain chances most of have seen in a while, but still not everyone will see rain tomorrow.

BEHIND THE FRONT: Thursday through the upcoming weekend will feature more phenomenal fall weather. The rain ends very early Thursday and the sky becomes mostly sunny by the afternoon as dry air returns; the high will be around 80°. Sunny weather continues Friday and Saturday with highs in the 70s. Another cold front will bring a chance of showers to the state late Sunday and Sunday night, but it looks like moisture will be limited and rain amounts will be light. The high Sunday will be in the mid 70s with a partly sunny sky.

IN THE TROPICS: A trough of low pressure over southeastern Mexico is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms over the Bay of Campeche and adjacent land areas. This system is forecast to move slowly northwestward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico later this morning. Environmental conditions are expected to conducive for some development, and a tropical depression could from within the next day or two while the system meanders over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

After that time, increasing upper-level winds are likely to hinder additional development. Regardless of formation, heavy rainfall is expected over portions of southern Mexico during the next couple of days. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance this afternoon if necessary. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent. Hurricane season officially ends November 30th so don’t let your guard down.

Have a terrific Tuesday and thank you for your loyal viewership!!!

Ryan