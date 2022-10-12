Annual Neighborhood Banquet held to thank Montgomery community leaders

by Teresa Lawson

Mayor Steven Reed and the city of Montgomery neighborhood services held the annual neighborhood banquet tonight to thank Montgomery community leaders who are making a difference.

Reviving neighborhood pride is a key resource to making areas in Montgomery safer. Mayor Steven Reed took time to thank neighborhood leaders who invest their time to those in their communities.

Mayor Reed says making Montgomery better starts with every citizen doing their part in their own way to make the city safe for both tourists and citizens.