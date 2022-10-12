More Storms Later Tonight

by Shane Butler

Rain and storms continue to work through the area this evening. Some of the storms will be capable of heavy downpours, frequent lightning strikes, and strong winds. Looks like some storms will begin to move out of the area during the 8 to 10pm time period but a second wave of storms enters west Alabama around 11pm. This batch of storms will move through the area overnight. Some of these storms could be strong and maybe severe. The main threat will be damaging winds.

We transition back to sunny and dry weather conditions Thursday. Temps warm back into the upper 70s to lower 80s for highs. Overnight temps will cool down into the upper 40s to lower 50s Friday morning and again Saturday morning. We see temps continuing to warm over the weekend. Mid 80s are likely both days. It’s looking nice for any of your outdoors plans both Satuday and Sunday.

Next week will start out with another round of rain. A frontal boundary will be moving through the area Monday. We’re on the backside of the front Tuesday and that’s when a fresh surge of cool Canadian air spills into the deep south. This will be some of the coolest air so far this fall. We expect highs only in the upper 60s to lower 70s while overnight lows drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Start looking for the cold weather gear now!