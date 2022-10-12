Opelika man arrested for attempted murder, robbery in Auburn

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn police have arrested a man on felony warrants related to robbery and attempted murder.

The Auburn Police Department, along with the U.S. Marshal Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force, arrested 24-year-old Zaquavious Tygvan Gilmore, of Opelika, Tuesday.

Police say Gilmore’s arrest stems from shot fired in the 200 block of West Longleaf Drive on August 29. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was later transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical for treatment.

During the investigation, police say Gilmore was developed as a suspect and arrest warrants were obtained.

Gilmore was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $175,000 bond. Gilmore was additionally arrested on an unrelated warrant for failure to appear.