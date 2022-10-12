Strong/Severe Storms Possible Today

by Riley Blackwell

WEDNESDAY: We are under a marginal 1/5 risk for severe storms today. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. There is a very low tornado threat, but that threat will exist mainly to our north. Timing will be this afternoon until around midnight. Other than the storms, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies. For tonight, lows will be in the low 60s with scattered showers.

THURSDAY: Thursday will start with some showers and storms early in the morning along with a cold front moving through the area. After the showers pass, clouds will be hanging around in the morning, but giving way to sunny skies in the afternoon! Highs will be right around 80°.

WEEK AHEAD: After today and tomorrow’s storms, rain chances will quickly diminish into the weekend. Temperatures will mainly hover around 80° with mostly sunny skies!