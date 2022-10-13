ASU Police Investigating Car Theft, Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card

by Alabama News Network Staff

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Alabama State University police are investigating a car theft and multiple fraudulent uses of a credit/debit card and need your help identifying people wanted for questioning.

ASU police released photos of three unknown people considered persons of interest.

Police say at about 2:30PM on Thursday, October 6, a beige 2007 Nissan Altima was stolen from the parking lot at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome.

Investigators say the victim received text messages of purchases that were made with the victim’s credit card.

Police say the suspects paid for items with the victim’s stolen credit/debit card at various fast-food restaurants on Ann Street. They say the suspects were seen on video getting out of the victim’s car and entering one of the restaurants.

The car was found on campus the next day and was returned to the victim.

If you have information about these persons of interest or about the case, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.