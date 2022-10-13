Montgomery Police Seek Man Wanted for Questioning in 2021 Homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police need your help finding a man wanted for questioning in a 2021 homicide.

Police want to find 28-year-old Laderrius Clahoun to question about the death of 33-year-old Ronnie Phifer.

On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at about 9:59PM, police responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Fairwest Place. Phifer was found shot and taken to a hospital where he died.

Police say Calhoun had pawned a piece of jewelry that belonged to Phifer. The jewelry was pawned the day after the murder.

If you know where Clahoun can be found or have any other information about this case, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.