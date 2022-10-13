Morning Rain Brings Afternoon Sunshine

by Riley Blackwell

THURSDAY: After yesterday’s storms, the cold front is moving its way through the region this morning. This front is bringing showers and storms across the area, and some of these storms are packing a punch! Several areas are seeing winds up to 40mph with this line, along with heavy rain. After the frontal passage, sunshine will return for the majority of the day, and our highs will hover in the upper 70s. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Friday is shaping up to be a beautiful day as high pressure builds into the region behind today’s front. Highs will be right around 80° with sunny skies. For LaceUp football games, conditions will be mostly clear.

WEEK AHEAD: After the cold front moves through today, dry conditions will return for the near future. We’ll be seeing plenty of sunshine, with temperatures close to average, maybe slightly below average. We’ll be watching another front move through next week, which will bring more dry weather and much cooler temperatures.