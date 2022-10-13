Remembering Radio Host Mel Marshall

by Ellis Eskew

He was known as the voice of Alabama State University. Mel Marshall was a founding member of WVAS 90.7 FM in 1983. Station Manager Candy Capel gave us a tour of his studio.

“Why it was still early, early in the morning, Mel would walk in here and assume his position behind the desk. These were his headphones. He would put his headphones on and he would start his day,” said Capel.

“And so listeners were used to hearing Mel. They were used to having him start their day. Those are so many of the comments we received from people, not only in Montgomery or Alabama, but around the globe,” said Capel.

Marshall was also a halftime announcer for the ASU Mighty Marching Hornets, and a sports announcer as well. His impact was felt by many students.

“He was an educator. That was one of his key roles. So he educated so many of our ASU students from the Communications Department. He prepared them for professional broadcasting roles. He prepared them for life. He taught them communication skills. He taught them how to conduct themselves in this type of environment. He was such an invaluable teacher and students are still reaching out and letting us know the impact he had on their lives,” said Capel.

As the WVAS family comes to terms with the loss of the beloved radio host, they want to continue his legacy.

“But he would want us to keep the laughter going. He would want us to be happy and he would want us to laugh. And he would want us to enjoy each other the same way he tried to bring that across the airwaves each and every morning,” said Capel.

One thing they do know is that he will be impossible to replace.

“First and foremost he was the leader of this WVAS family, and there will never ever be another one like him,” said Capel.

The ASU Marching Hornets plan to make a special tribute to Marshall during halftime of Saturday’s football game.