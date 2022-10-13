Sheriff: Lee County Jail Inmate Hangs Self Inside Cell

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Lee County Jail inmate has hanged himself inside his cell, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Jay Jones says at about 7PM last night, a 33-year-old male inmate was discovered unresponsive in his cell.

Jones says the inmate had fashioned a ligature out of a sheet that was hung from a bracket in ceiling. He says jail staff immediately started life saving efforts and contacted Emergency Medical Services. He was then taken to East Alabama Medical Center where he died.

Jones says Russell County Sheriff’s Office investigators were contacted to conduct an independent investigation, which he says is standard procedure.

The identity of the inmate is being withheld until all family members have been notified.