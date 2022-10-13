Sunshine Returns Thursday, A Nice Fall Friday

by Ben Lang

Another round of storms moved through Alabama late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. While none of those storms were severe, they produced heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong wind gusts. Rain exited southeast Alabama around or shortly after sunrise. Although, clouds lingered through noon across much of central and south Alabama. However, sunshine gradually increases Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures warm into the upper 70s to low 80s. The sky becomes clear Thursday night with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Friday looks like a very nice fall day, with a sunny sky and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Friday night looks cool with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. The sky stays clear during the evening, so while a bit cool, the Friday night football forecast remains rain-free.

This weekend’s weather looks nice, with a mostly sunny or sunny sky Saturday. High temperatures range from the low to mid 80s. Saturday night lows fall into the low 50s. Clouds increase Sunday, with a small rain chance late in the day or evening. That happens in advance of a cold front, which arrives in Alabama Monday. Monday looks mostly cloudy with scattered showers, and highs in the 70s.

The front pushes through Alabama late Monday, and cools temperatures for the rest of the week. Models suggest the coolest air of the season so far settles into Alabama. High temperatures may not exceed the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Meanwhile, lows easily fall into the 40s each night. Tuesday looks partly cloudy, while Wednesday looks mostly sunny. The rest of the week looks dry and mainly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s Thursday and Friday.