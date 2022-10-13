Warmer For A Few Days But Colder Air Is Lurking

by Shane Butler

We’re on the backside of a frontal boundary and that is allowing drier air to spill into the area tonight. We expect a mostly clear sky and temps will cool into the upper 40s to lower 50s for lows. That’s a cooler start to your Friday but it will warm nicely and temps will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s for afternoon highs. It’s a warming trend that really kicks in over the upcoming weekend. There will be plenty of sunshine both days and that will help boost temps into the mid to upper 80s for highs both days. Moisture will gradually return to the area and we could see a chance for showers later Sunday night into Monday. It’s all possible as another cold front moves through the region. Rainfall would be very light but the colder air coming in behind the boundary will be rather noticeable. We’re facing some of the coldest air since last spring. Looks like mid to upper 30s are possible Wednesday and Thursday morning. Start looking for the heavy jackets now!