A Warm Weekend But Colder Air Heads South Next Week

by Shane Butler

We have some really nice weather conditions in store for this weekend! High pressure over the region will help provide abundant sunshine along with 80 plus degree warmth. There won’t be any weather issues for outdoor plans. It may feel more like summer with mid to upper 80s likely both days.

Early next week, we have a frontal boundary set to move through the state. We expect clouds and a few showers to pass overhead but that’s about it. Rainfall amounts will be rather light and some spots may miss out all together. We’re on the backside of the boundary Tuesday and that’s when the sky clears out and colder air begins to spill into the deep south. This will be some of the coldest air so far this fall. Low temps will hover in the mid to upper 30s Wednesday and again Thursday morning. The cold temps will lead to our first frost in spots. It’s a brief cold snap because we’re back in the upper 70s by late week. Have a fun and safe weekend!