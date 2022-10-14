Dry Weather for Weekend; Cooler Air Next Week

by Riley Blackwell

FRIDAY: Somewhat of a chilly start to our Friday, with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s across the area. We will see plenty of sunshine today, and our highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. For tonight, expect lows in the mid to upper 40s with mostly clear skies.

WEEKEND WEATHER: High pressure will continue to hang over us for the weekend, and that will give us some fantastic weather! We will warm up slightly for Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid 80s and tons of sunshine!

WEEK AHEAD: After a calm weekend, we have a big change coming to the forecast. Another front will be moving through Monday, and that will give us a slight chance for rain. However, the big change comes with our temperatures. Once the front departs, highs will be in the 60s for at least Tuesday and Wednesday, with lows potentially in the mid to upper 30s!!!