Fantastic Fall Friday And Weekend, Cool Next Week

by Ben Lang

Friday looks features fantastic fall weather for all of central and south Alabama. The sky was cloudless this morning, and likely remains that way for the rest of the day. Temperatures were in the upper 40s and low 50s early Friday morning, but afternoon temperatures warm to near 80°. The sky stays clear Friday evening, so the Friday night football forecast remains rain-free, but cool with temperatures in the 50s by the fourth quarter.

Our weekend weather looks nice too. Saturday remains mostly sunny or sunny throughout the day, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Saturday night lows range from the upper 40s to low 50s. The sky remains mostly sunny Sunday morning, but clouds increase late in the day. Sunday looks warm, with highs in the mid 80s. The sky becomes mostly cloudy Sunday night as a cold front approaches from the north.

The front brings a low rain chance to central and south Alabama Sunday night into next Monday morning. Although, compared to our recent round of rain and storms, showers remain much more spotty along this front. However, the front delivers very cool air by October standards. Models suggest temperatures may not exceed the 60s next Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, overnight lows easily fall into the 40s, and possibly the 30s each night.

Temperatures may trend a bit warmer by the end of next week, but remain below-normal for this time of year. Temperatures may warm into the low and mid 70s next Friday afternoon, with Friday night lows in the 40s. After the front pushes through Alabama next Monday night, the rest of the week looks mainly sunny and rain-free. The forecast may remain rain-free next weekend too.