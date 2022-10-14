Man Charged with Shooting Two Women in Autaugaville

by Alabama News Network Staff

Autauga County Sheriff’s deputies have charged a man with shooting two women in Autaugaville.

Investigators say Javonnie Dewayne Tucker of Autaugaville is being held without bond in the the Autauga Metro Jail. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault/attempted murder.

Deputies say just after 9PM last night, they were sent to a domestic violence call in the 100 block of South Pickett Street. They found two women with gunshot wounds. One victim’s injuries may be life threatening, according to investigators.

They say after a short manhunt, they found Tucker and arrested him.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, call the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 361-2500 or the Secret Witness Line at (334) 361-2599.