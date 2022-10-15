Montgomery Police Searching for Missing Man

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Timothy Lance Chastain.

Mr Chastain is a 42 year old white male and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

He was last seen on 10/14/2022 at approximately 2:00pm wearing a white tshirt, khaki pants, and sandals in the area of Carmel Drive in Montgomery.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Timothy Lance Chastain, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-2651 or call 911.