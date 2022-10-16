Clouds Increase Sunday Night, Colder Air Arrives Monday

by Ben Lang

Sunshine was plentiful Sunday, but cloud-cover increased late in the day. That trend continues Sunday night, with the sky becoming mostly cloudy to cloudy overnight. More clouds means milder temperatures, with lows near 60° area-wide. A cold front arrives and moves through Alabama Monday. However, the front looks unlikely to produce rain. Although, a handful of brief, stray showers may occur. Temperatures still warm into the 70s Monday.

However, colder air arrives Monday night behind the front. Lows fall into the 40s Monday night as the sky becomes clear. Tuesday’s weather looks more like a December day, with temperatures possibly struggling to reach 60° during the afternoon. It likely feels even colder, due to a north wind sustained over 10 mph at times, and gusts over 20 mph. Tuesday night lows fall into the 30s, perhaps near or below freezing in some locations.

Wednesday remains very cool for this time of year, with highs in the 60s despite an abundance of sunshine. Wednesday night lows likely fall into the 30s again. Temperatures trend warmer late next week, but remain below-average for this time of year. Thursday temperatures warm to near 70°, but Thursday night lows fall into the 40s. Friday temperatures may reach the mid 70s. Meanwhile, the forecast remains rain-free through Friday with abundant sunshine.

The weekend looks dry and warmer with sunshine and some clouds. Temperatures warm into the upper 70s Saturday, and near 80° Sunday. Low temperatures trend milder too, with lows near 50° Saturday night, and mid 50s Sunday night. A small chance for rain returns to the forecast early next week, though the rain chance may trend higher towards the middle of next week.