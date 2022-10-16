Fire Damages Businesses in Downtown Enterprise

by Alabama News Network Staff

A fire early Sunday morning in downtown Enterprise has damaged businesses on Main Street.

The fire was reported around dawn in the 100 block of Main Street in the building that houses All About Art and several others. Items have been removed from the Pea River Historical Society to protect them from smoke and water damage.

No injuries have been reported.

Mayor William Cooper says fire crews from Enterprise, Elba, New Brockton and Troy are among those who are working to put out the fire. He is asking that people avoid that area.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates.