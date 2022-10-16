Police Officer Shot Multiple Times in Hoover

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Hoover police officer was shot multiple times after police responding to a report of gunfire on I-459 faced off with a suspect at an apartment complex.

The officer is expected to survive.

Hoover police Lt. Daniel Lowe said a driver reported that someone fired multiple shots at his vehicle on I-459 Sunday morning. No one was injured.

Officers had information about the vehicle used in the shooting and located a possible suspect at an apartment complex in Hoover. As they attempted to make contact with the person, he produced a weapon and opened fire, Lowe said in a news release.

One officer was struck multiple times, but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Hoover police returned fire, though it wasn’t clear whether the suspect was hit, Lowe said.

Police evacuated some apartments and advised other residents to stay inside on the belief that the suspect was still at the complex. The department announced later on its Twitter page that the suspect was in custody.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)