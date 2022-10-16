SEC Fines Tennessee $100,000; Goalposts Thrown Into River

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Southeastern Conference has fined the University of Tennessee $100,000 for a wild, field-storming celebration after a win over Alabama.

Meanwhile, the school has turned to fans to help pay for new goalposts to replace the ones that were torn down, taken out of Neyland Stadium and thrown into the Tennessee River.

The SEC announced the fine on Sunday for the school’s second violation of the access to competition area policy. The first came after a basketball game against Florida in 2006.

The third-ranked Volunteers knocked off No. 6 Alabama 52-49 on a last-play field goal Saturday at Neyland Stadium. It ended a 15-game losing streak to the Tide.

Fans stormed the field and ripped up the goalposts before taking them out of the stadium and heaving them into the river.

Tennessee turned to crowdsourcing to pay for replacement goalposts.

Athletic director Danny White tweeted “We had some fun, didn’t we?” and asked fans to “help us out.”

SEC policy states that “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.”

A third offense and beyond would cost Tennessee $250,000.

