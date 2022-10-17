CASA of Montgomery County gets ready for its annual Superhero Run downtown

by Alabama News Network Staff

Calling all superheroes! Get ready to lace up those sneakers for the 2nd annual CASA Superhero 5K!

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Montgomery County will be hosting their run on November 5th in downtown Montgomery.

Alabama News Network’s Ja Nai Wright spoke with Executive Director Charity Alpert and Gavin King from the Beasley Allen Law Firm about this year’s event.

For more information about how you can register, click here.