Cooler Days and MUCH Colder Nights Ahead

by Riley Blackwell

MONDAY: Clouds are hanging around to start our week, as a cold front is moving its way through the state. For today, we won’t notice much of a change to our temperatures, but we will not see as much sunshine. Clouds will be around for the majority of the day, and we will be a little cooler. Highs will struggle to get out of the 70s in most spots! For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies early, then some clearing later in the evening. Lows will be in the low 40s and upper 30s.

TUESDAY: After the front passes through, we will really notice the difference on Tuesday. Highs will ONLY be in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the LOW TO MID 30s!!! Overall, it will be a mostly clear day, but MUCH cooler and drier. Be sure to keep the chapstick handy!

WEEK AHEAD: The upcoming week will be calm, but our temperatures will be much cooler. We will be in the 50s and 60s Tuesday-Thursday, before finally getting back into the 70s by Friday. Rain chances remain virtually zero through the week, and days will be mostly sunny!