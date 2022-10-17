Freeze Watch Tuesday Night With Near-Record Lows

by Ben Lang

The weekend featured plentiful sunshine with warm afternoons. However, Monday morning was mostly cloudy, and much colder air arrives in Alabama Monday night. A cold front moved into southeast Alabama Monday morning, and pushes southeast of our area during the afternoon. The sky was still mostly cloudy south of highway 80 at noon Monday. Some locations may remain mostly cloudy during the afternoon, but temperatures still warm into the 70s area-wide.

Winds turns northwest at 7 to 14 mph Monday afternoon, which ushers in much colder air Monday night. Lows fall into the low 40s area-wide by sunrise Tuesday. Winds remain out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph overnight, so wind chills may be in the 30s early Tuesday. A north wind may gust over 20 mph at times Tuesday, and afternoon temperatures may struggle to reach 60° despite a mainly sunny sky.

Tuesday night could be one of if not the coldest nights of the week. Lows fall to near freezing. A freeze watch begins at midnight Tuesday night for central Alabama, and 1 AM Wednesday for southwest Alabama. Temperatures may fall to freezing area-wide, but at least into the mid 30s in most locations. The first frost or freeze typically occurs in November, so these are abnormally cold temperatures.

Temperatures recover into the 60s Wednesday afternoon with abundant sunshine. Although, temperatures likely fall into the mid 30s again Wednesday night, potentially to freezing (32°) in some locations. Temperatures may not reach 70° again on Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s despite a mostly sunny sky. Thursday night lows fall into the 40s, but Friday looks mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s.

The weekend looks even warmer and rain-free. Temperatures range from the mid to upper 70s Saturday afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. Sunday’s afternoon warmth could be near 80° with a partly cloudy sky. Meanwhile. overnight lows remain close to 50° Saturday night, and low to mid 50s Sunday night. A small rain chance returns to the forecast next Monday, but may trend a bit higher next Tuesday or Wednesday.