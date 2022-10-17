Montgomery County Mugshots 10/01/22-10/15/22
All are innocent until proven guilty
Alabama News Network Staff
ALEXANDER, TYRONE – Robbery 1st
-
AUSBORN JR, DON – On Loan from DOC
-
BARNES, KEONDREA – Robbery 1st
-
-
BULLOCK JR, GAVIN – On Loan From DOC
-
-
BUTLER JR, SAMUEL – On Loan From DOC
-
-
COZART, CHRISTOPHER – Theft of Property 2
-
DANIELS, WILLIE – Aggravated Stalking
-
EVANS, KIMBERLY – On Loan from DOC
-
-
FORD, DYNASTY – SORNA Violation
-
GOODSON Jr, JIMMY – Stalking 1
-
FULLER, DEVONTA – By Order of Court
-
GRAY, WILLIE – Fugitive From Justice
-
HALL JR, CLANTON – Burglary 3rd
-
-
HARDY, ALEXANDER – Discharge Gun Occupied Building
-
HUNTER, JOSEPH – Burglary 3rd
-
JACKSON, JACQUEZE – Robbery 1st
-
LANGFORD, QUINTAVIOUS – Assult 2nd
-
LEWIS, LEROY – Attempt to Elude
-
-
MAGON, MAKKAR – Theft of Property 1st
-
MARTIN, ANTRON – Unlawful Possession Control Substance
-
MCCLAIN, TYLER – Domestic Violence 3rd
-
MCKEITHEN, QUINLEN – Attempted Murder
-
MILLS KEL, ZERNELL – Murder
-
-
MOON, JAMES – On Loan From DOC
-
MORRIS, DARNELL – By Order of Court
-
-
MURPHY, MARKEVIOUS – Criminal Trespass 3rd
-
ORUM, LEQUINTON – Domestic Violation
-
-
PARKS, JALEN – Break, Enter Vehicle
-
POWELL, JEVORISE – Robbery 3rd
-
RAWLINSON III, ALGIE – Auto Burglary
-
RUDOLPH, FREDRICK – Probation Revocation
-
SHEPPARD-SANKEY, KA’DEEM – Robbery 1st
-
-
SMITH, JAMARCUS – Robbery 1st
-
SMITH, MONTAVIOUS – Robbery 1st
-
STONE, DARRYL – Trafficking – Cocaine
-
STACY, KANYE – Robbery 1st
-
STOUDEMIRE, KALEB – Domestic Violence 2nd
-
-
THOMPSON, CYMONE – Probation Revocation
-
THORNTON, DAVID – Unlawful Possession Control Sunstance
-
VINSON, AARON – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
-
WALLACE, DARRIS – Aggravated Child Abuse
-
WHITE, DENIKKO – Attempting to Commit Murder
-
-
WHITE, DENZEL – Robbery 1st
-
WILLIAMS, ANDREW – Attempted Murder
-
WILLIAMS, BRYANT – Rape 1st
-
WILLIAMS, DARRYL – Rape 1st
-
WILLIAMS, KENDRICK – Probation Revocation
-
-
WILLIAMS, LEONARDO – By Order of Court
-
WILSON, KENNEDY – On Loan From DOC
-
WRIGHT, QUARTESE – On Loan From DOC
