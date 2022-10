MPD: Woman injured in early morning shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman.

Officers were called to a local hospital Monday just after 6:00 a.m.

Upon their arrival, they located a female victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

It was later determined that the shooting took place in the area of St. Charles Avenue and North Capital Parkway.

No word on any suspects. The shooting is still under investigation at this time.