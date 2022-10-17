Much Colder Air Heads Southward

by Shane Butler

Coldest air so far this season is heading our way. The cold air spills into the state on northwesterly winds Tuesday. A freeze watch will be in effect for Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Temps are expected to fall at or very near the freezing mark around sunrise Wednesday. Widespread frost is likely to occur both Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday morning.

In the mean time…a clear sky and cool conditions this evening. Temps will drop through the 60s. Overnight is looking clear and chilly with temps in the lower 40s for lows. A much cooler day is ahead for tomorrow. Temps will only manage the upper 50s to lower 60s for highs.

The rest of the week is looking mainly clear and dry. Temps will definitely start out colder but afternoons will gradually warm a bit each day. We’re in the lower 70s by Friday afternoon and upper 70s to lower 80s over the weekend. All indications are a nice sunny and warmer weekend ahead.

Next week starts out with another frontal system approaching the state. We expect temps to manage lower to mid 80s for highs. Moisture will be on the increase and we could see some rain by Tuesday. There could even be some storms accompanying this frontal system.