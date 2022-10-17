Warming center to open in Montgomery if temps fall below freezing

by Alabama News Network Staff

The City of Montgomery said it will open up a warming center should the temperatures fall below freezing this week.

The city says the Montgomery EMA is monitoring the conditions and they expect the temperatures to fall below 32 degrees.

The warming center, located at 3446 LeBron Road, will have masks, cots and warm blankets for anyone in need of shelter.

Montgomery EMA is reminding residents to bring any prescribed medications need and that pets are welcome as long as they are kept in a carrier.

The cold front is expected to make its way through the state starting Monday.