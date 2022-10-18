A Freeze And Frost Likely Overnight

by Shane Butler

We’re getting a little taste of winter-like cold as a piece of Arctic air invades the deep south this week. It’s a bit early for this type cold but ready or not it’s coming and we have a couple of more nights of it. Temps will fall into the lower to mid 30s overnight. Clear skies and light winds will allow for the plunge and we expect widespread frost to occur. You may want to cover or bring in those tender plants. Looks like a repeat for Wednesday night as well but we see the cold beginning to let up Friday morning. There will still be the risk of frost and we suggest you play it safe with the plants until this weekend. A quick warm up will get underway and we’re expecting upper 70s to lower 80s for highs. Overnight temps will be coming up also and we’re only dropping itno the 40s Saturday and Sunday morning. A significant warm up occurs early next week. Mostly sunny skies and southwesterly breezes will help boost temps into the lower to mid 80s Monday through Wednesday. Another front moves into the area around midweek and that will provide us a chance for showers and possibly a few storms.