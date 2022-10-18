Cold Nights Ahead

by Riley Blackwell

TUESDAY: We’ll be feeling the effects of yesterday’s cold front today! We will be seeing mostly clear skies, but highs will only be in the mid to upper 50s. For tonight, it is going to be COLD! Lows are going to be near freezing, as there is a FREEZE WARNING in effect until tomorrow morning, and a FREEZE WATCH until Thursday morning.

WEDNESDAY: We’ll have a cold start to Wednesday, with lows near freezing. However, our highs will be slightly warmer than today. There will still be mostly clear skies with highs in the low 60s.

WEEK AHEAD: The upcoming week will be very calm, as there will be much drier air in the area and High Pressure keeping us calm. Highs will trend upwards towards the weekend, and rain chances remain near zero!