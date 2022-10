by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Fed-Ex driver picks up a drug charge — while delivering packages in Dallas County.

Twenty-nine year old Nidedra Means was pulled over for speeding in Valley Grande.

And as the deputy approached the vehicle — he noticed the strong smell of marijuana.

Means admitted to having the pot in the vehicle for her personal use.

She was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana — 2nd degree.