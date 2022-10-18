WATCH: Manna Beverages & Ventures to build new facility in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Sketch of the new Manna Beverages & Ventures in Montgomery/Source: Montgomery Chamber of Commerce

A new advanced beverage production and distribution complex is coming to Montgomery.

Governor Kay Ivey, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that Manna Capital Partners plans to invest nearly $600 million to construct the new complex near I-65 at the Hope Hull exit.

Manna Capital Partners said its Montgomery “beverage park” will create 280 full-time jobs and will be owned and operated by Manna Beverages & Ventures.

“Manna’s significant investment in Montgomery and its commitment to supporting under-represented enterprises make the company a welcome addition to Alabama’s business community,” Governor Ivey said. “I know Manna’s leadership will find all the ingredients they need for success in our state and look forward to seeing how their growth plans unfold.”

The facility will encompass more than 180 acres in a new industrial park developed by Montgomery’s economic development team.

Manna Capital Partners says it created Manna Beverages and Ventures to be a full-service supply chain partner for national and regional brand portfolios, with an intense focus on startups. It will offer beverage companies a comprehensive beverage packaging platform, combined with warehousing facilities. Contract packing, or co-packing, allows brands of all sizes to sustainably outsource the production and packaging of their products.

“We are excited and proud to build our facility in Montgomery with our affiliate, Manna Beverages & Ventures,” said Ulysses L. Bridgeman, Manna Capital Partners’ managing partner. “Our goal is to be the leading total beverage supply chain company in North America while operating with the highest quality, sustainable capabilities needed to produce beverages for world-class brand owners. MB&V fills the gap for major brands who want to be asset light, nimble and make a difference in their communities by hiring minority and women-owned businesses.”

The MB&V beverage park will include a 1.7 million-square-foot production facility capable of producing both alcoholic and non-alcoholic products, along with distribution operations.

The Montgomery facility will include a research and development center with a bottling line that will provide entrepreneurs, with a focus on women-owned and minority businesses, a place to test new products.

The first bottles are expected to come off the line in 2025.