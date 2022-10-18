Possible home invasion prompts large police presence in Lowndes County

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible home invasion Tuesday morning.

Deputies were called to the 2400 block of Brinson Place in Lowndesboro just after 7 a.m. after receiving a report that an armed suspect had entered a home there.

Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West said after the deputies arrived, the homeowner, who had escaped the residence, told law enforcement that the suspect was still inside and that there were possibly two other occupants were inside with the suspect.

With the assistance of ALEA and Prattville Police Department’s SWAT team, entry was made into the home. Members of law enforcement determined that the home was unoccupied.

Sheriff West said there were no signs of anyone being injured at the home.

The incident is under investigation.