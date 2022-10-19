Another Cold Night Ahead

by Shane Butler

Another cold night ahead with temps dropping into the lower to mid 30s. Widespread frost is likely to occur. Take care of those tender plants again tonight. We’re back into full sunshine and temps warming a bit more tomorrow afternoon. Looks like mid to upper 60s for afternoon highs. Friday starts out chilly but not as cold as its been lately. Mid to upper 30s are more likely. Patchy frost will still occur in some spots. That afternoon will warm nicely and we’re expecting lower to mid 70s for highs. We’re trending much warmer over the upcoming weekend. Abundant sunshine along with westerly breezes will help temps climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s for highs. Sunny and warmer conditions continue into early next week. Lower to mid 80s are on the way for Monday and Tuesday. Another frontal system will be on the move and head inot our area late Tuesday into Wednesday. This system will tap into some moisture and we’re looking at some shower activity beginning Tuesday and more coming our way Wednesday. After the frontal passage later Wednesday, we’re expecting temps to cool a bit but not like our current cold snap.