Celebrate The Holidays With these Original Movies and Specials on CBS 8!

REINDEER IN HERE® will air (8:00-9:00 PM) on CBS 8 on November 29. Celebrate the holiday season with a new one-hour animated special filled with joy and magic for the whole family, REINDEER IN HERE®. Based on the award-winning Christmas book and plush set created by acclaimed author Adam Reed and written for the screen by Greg Erb & Jason Oremland, REINDEER IN HERE® is the heartwarming story of how Blizzard (Blizz), a young reindeer living at the North Pole who has an unusual trait – one antler that is significantly smaller than the other – and his unique group of friends band together to save the future of Christmas. In doing so, they unknowingly create a magical holiday tradition like none other.