Celebrate The Holidays With these Original Movies and Specials on CBS 8!

HOMEWARD BOUND: A GRAMMY® SALUTE TO THE SONGS OF PAUL SIMON will air on CBS 8 December 28 at 7:00-9:00 PM
A special tribute concert honoring 16-time GRAMMY® winner Paul Simon with a special appearance by the legendary singer/songwriter himself. The tribute features a star-studded performer lineup of GRAMMY-winning artists, past nominees and iconic voices including Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood, Eric Church, Rhiannon Giddens, Susanna Hoffs, Jonas Brothers, Angélique Kidjo, Ledisi, Little Big Town, Dave Matthews, Brad Paisley, Billy Porter, Sting, Take 6, Irma Thomas, Shaggy & Jimmy Cliff, Trombone Shorty and Stevie Wonder, who will all pay homage to Simon’s legendary career. Presenters include Sofia Carson, Herbie Hancock, Woody Harrelson, Dustin Hoffman, Folake Olowofoyeku and Oprah Winfrey.
