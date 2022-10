Montgomery man killed in accident on I-85 Wednesday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating an accident that left one man dead.

First responders received a call just after midnight Wednesday in regards to a single-vehicle accident on I-85 S near Eastern Blvd.

Once on the scene, they located the driver, identified of 56-year-old Stanley Jarrett, of Montgomery, with fatal injuries. Jarrett was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.